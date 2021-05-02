WhatsApp is adding a review tool for voice messages, here are the details

Highlights The new feature which is under development will help users listen to their voice messages before sending them.

WhatsApp has recently added new mute features as well.

The Facebook-owned app is also making it easier to export chats from iOS to Android.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that has been released for beta testers. The feature allows users to listen and review their voice messages at different playback speeds, WhatsApp is now starting to develop another new feature for voice messages.

The feature that WhatsApp is developing allows users to review their voice messages before sending them, unlike the current version where users have no option to review the voice message before sending them. However, with the new feature users will be able to listen to voice messages before sending them.

This new feature will add a new Review button, that you can easily tap to listen to the voice message. As mentioned before, after tapping the Review button, you can listen to the voice message you were previously recording, and you will be able to decide if you want to discard or send it.

This feature is under development and their plans are to release it in a future update on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

The Facebook-owned messaging application recently enabled four features Always Mute, to mute chats forever. No Calls for Verified Businesses. Media Guidelines. New Storage Usage UI and tools.

Muting groups is very common nowadays, for this reason, WhatsApp has introduced the possibility to mute always group notifications the last year, but it might not be enough, because users can still receive notifications when someone mentions them in a message.

Recently, reports have suggested that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow iOS users to export their data and chats. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the latest version of the beta for android has been revealed to have this feature of chat import.

With the help of this feature, iOS users will be able to export their chats which can later be loaded on Android devices. The charts will be exported as an external file probably and imported on android devices through WhatsApp.