WhatsApp is rolling out a host of new features for iOS beta users: All you need to know

WhatsApp is planning to bring a plethora of new features for iOS beta users. The features that were earlier rolled out for Android beta users are now coming to iOS. From a QR code to password backups and messenger rooms, iOS beta users will reportedly get them all.

As per WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is rolling out support for QR codes for iOS beta testers. The feature was announced about a year ago but now WhatsApp is finally making it available for iOS users. In order to get the latest feature, the users will have to update to the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS. However, if you are an official beta tester on TestFlight, you can access the feature directly or after installing the 2.20.60.27 iOS update from TestFlight.

To check whether you have got the QR code access or not, go to the settings menu and if you can spot a QR code alongside your name, this means that the feature is made available to you. Upon spotting the QR code, tap on it and WhatsApp will give you your personal QR code, as seen on the screenshots provided by WAbetanfo.

The QR code can be shared with new friends so that they can add you on WhatsApp without really saving your number. In case, you have wrongly shared your QR code you can either revoke the action or reset a new QR code. You will get a new QR code immediately and this process can be done multiple times. The feature is being gradually rolled out for beta users, so don't fret if you haven't received the update yet. Wabetainfo also announced that Android beta testers will get the feature pretty soon.

The other features that are coming to WhatsApp for iOS beta are password backups and Messenger Rooms shortcut. The password backup feature prevents any unauthorized access to your iCloud Drive backup. The Messenger Room, on the other hand, is a new video-calling platform launched by Facebook which allows over 50 people to participate in a call.

Earlier, it was being reported that Messenger Rooms will be integrated into WhatsApp for Android but now Wabetainfo reports that the feature will be available soon on iOS beta users. This would allow the users to make video calls by creating a room on Messenger. To get all the new features, the users are required to update to 2.20.60.27 iOS beta.