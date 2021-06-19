WhatsApp launches Papa mere papa sticker pack in India for Father's Day

Highlights WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack in India ahead of Fathers Day.

The new sticker pack is called Papa mere papa.

You can update your app to download the sticker pack.

WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack in India ahead of Father's Day. The sticker pack is named after a popular Bollywood song which goes by "Papa mere papa". Yes, that's what the messaging app has named the sticker app. The sticker pack was initially rolled out in India and Indonesia, but now WhatsApp seems to have rolled it out across the globe

.

Father's Day is on June 20, 2021. If you want to wish your father on WhatsApp, you can use the latest sticker pack that WhatsApp has launched. The sticker pack features a man with spectates and a moustache. You can update your app to download the sticker pack to send stickers to your father on Father's Day.

WhatsApp features tracker, Wabetainfo, was the first to report about the papa mere papa sticker pack. The features tracker also shared the screenshot of the sticker pack which comes with a message, "Reminding sons and fathers that they're loved by helping them say the things that seem hard to say."

The sticker pack is now available on WhatsApp for iOS and Android. Here is how you can download the sticker on your iPhone:-

 Open an individual chat window or group chat window

 Tap on the plus icon on the Stickers menu to browse the new sticker section

 The latest sticker pack will appear on the top in the sticker section

 Tap on the download icon next to the sticker pack you want to download.

 Once you have downloaded the pack, a check mark will appear

After downloading the sticker pack, swipe down on the stickers popup

 Find the download sticker pack and send stickers to your chat.

You can also look for specific stickers you have downloaded. You can search for stickers using text or emoji. However, it is important to remember that the stickers that have been downloaded from third-party apps might not be searchable if the sticker creator did not tag the stickers according to WhatsApp guidelines.

If you cannot find the latest Papa mere papa sticker pack in your phone, simply update to the latest version of WhatsApp because stickers are available in the latest version of the app.

WhatsApp has been launching occasion-specific sticker packs. The instant messaging app had recently launched a love and pride sticker pack for the ongoing pride month. Similarly, WhatsApp had also rolled out Mother's Day stickers.