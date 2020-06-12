WhatsApp likely to get Search Message by Date feature, new tools for Storage, support for ShareChat and more

Highlights WhatsApp is likely to get a redesigned Storage Usage tool, a Search Messages by date feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a host of new features that might arrive in the months to come. As per a report, WhatsApp is likely to get a redesigned Storage Usage tool, a Search Messages by date feature, Search image on web, and support for ShareChat. The features would also include new messaging bubbles for the dark mode.

WhatsApp users might also get an option to keep delete all their messages except the starred messages. The clear feature would let users save their favorite messages. Wabetainfo has published several reports about the upcoming features of WhatsApp. So let's have a look at the features:-

Search Message by Date feature

The report by Wabetainfo revealed that WhatsApp is developing a new feature that would allow users to search a message by entering the date of the message sent or received. The screenshots shared by the WhatsApp features tracker show that a Calendar icon will be available right above the keyboard. You can enter the relevant date, month, and year to find the message on WhatsApp. This feature will be very useful for people who like reading old texts. You wouldn't have to scroll through all the messages to read that one message you are looking for. The feature is currently is in its alpha stage.

New Storage usage section

WAbetainfo reports that the new Storage section will allow users to view large files and forwarded files, it will be divided into two sub-sections. This would help you in cleaning your WhatsApp storage, you can choose whether you want to decide the large files or the files that you received as forwarded messages. The feature is currently being tested and it might arrive sooner for the Android users.

Delete everything except starred messages and files

The report by WAbetainfo also states that WhatsApp is working on a feature that would allow users to keep deleting all the messages except the starred messages. The storage section would also have a Clear except starred section, which would then let you decide what you want to keep and delete from the starred section to clean up the storage. You can star photos, videos, Gifs, etc that you don't wish to delete.

Support for ShareChat

In another report, WAbetainfo stated that the messaging app is working on integrating ShareChat into WhatsApp. This new feature would allow users to play videos from Instagram or YouTube seamlessly on WhatsApp. You wouldn't have to visit a special site to play a video, you can do that on WhatsApp itself. The feature is currently under development and it would be rolled out for iOS and Android users soon.