WhatsApp makes group calling easier from group chat, no need to add users individually

Highlights WhatsApp now makes video calling simpler than ever

WhatsApp now allows users to directly make a group call without individually selecting the participants in a group.

Users will have to update to the latest version of WhatsApp to get the feature.

In the time of Coronavirus, when one-third of the world is under lockdown, people are turning to video calling apps to keep their social life intact and also to fulfill their professional commitments. This is the reason why apps like Zoom and Houseparty have gained overnight success and continue to thrive. Meanwhile, WhatsApp too has upped their game and made their group calling feature easier than ever.

As per the latest updates, WhatsApp now allows users to directly make a group call without individually selecting the participants in a group. You just have to tap on the video icon at the top of your group chat to begin your call. However, this is only applicable to groups consisting of four or fewer people.

We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat!

To get the feature, users will have to update to the latest version of WhatsApp. It is available in both the Play Store and App Store.

Meanwhile, the Facebook-owned messaging app recently announced that it has imposed a limit on the frequently forwarded messages. This means that a person can also forward a message to one chat at a time. The limit would kick in if a message is found to be forwarded more than five times. WhatsApp has taken the decision to curb the spread of misinformation at a time when the world is already battling coronavirus.

"We know many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful. In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organize public moments of support for frontline health workers. However, we've seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it's important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

To contain the spread of fake news, WhatsApp is also working on a special feature that would allow users to verify forwarded messages on Google. Alongside every frequently forwarded message, a search icon will be added and once you tap on it, It will redirect you to a page that would tell you whether the message you have received is true or false. However, the company is still on a developing phase and has not revealed the official roll-out date as of now.