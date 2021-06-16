WhatsApp may announce multi-device support with end-to-end encryption

Highlights WhatsApp has been rumoured to be working on multi-device support for the longest time.

WhatsApp will enable end-to-end encryption on multiple devices when it rolls out the multi-device support feature.

End-to-end encryption provides protection to chats.

WhatsApp has been rumoured to be working on multi-device support for the longest time. However, we now know that the feature will not forever remain in beta, WhatsApp does plan to roll it out soon. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had confirmed launching the feature this year during a WhatsApp chat with Wabetainfo. Now we hear that WhatsApp will enable end-to-end encryption on multiple devices when it rolls out the multi-device support feature.

End-to-end encryption provides protection to chats. In simple terms, it means that chat only remains between the sender and receiver and not even WhatsApp can read it. This is also the primary reason WhatsApp did not comply with the government of India's new IT rules which demanded to find the originator of a message. WhatsApp in its argument said that finding the originator would mean circumventing the end-to-end encryption. It would make WhatsApp go against its own policies.

WhatsApp now plans to launch multi-device support with end-to-end encryption. As per the WhatsApp features tracker, wabetainfo, end-to-end encryption will be compatible with multi-device as well.

Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg during a chat with Wabetinfo revealed that the multi-device support will be launching soon. "It's been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we've solved this, and we're looking forward to getting it out soon." WhatsApp wants to ensure that the messages between users remain safe even when they switch devices.

As far as the multi-device feature, it is something WhatsApp has been working on since 2019. The feature lets users log in to a single WhatsApp account using multiple devices. Currently, you can log in to a single account using your phone and computer, but the feature once enabled will let you use multiple devices at the same time.

Other than this, WhatsApp will also launch multiple features including the disappearing mode, flash calls and view once feature soon. Mark Zuckerberg himself had confirmed some features mentioned above. It is important to note that WhatsApp already has the disappearing messages feature but Mark talks about unveiling the disappearing mode. Mark also confirmed launching the multi-device support as well as the view once feature. So let us have a look at what these features mean.