Whatsapp new features: Multi-device support, Flash call and other features to arrive this year

It is no secret that WhatsApp is working on a host of new features to enhance the user experience. The Facebook-owned messaging app was spotted testing some features including Flash calls for easy logins, disappearing mode, view once and the most awaited multi-device support. Interestingly, Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg himself has confirmed some of the features that would be unveiled.

In an interesting turn of events, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp CEO got in touch with WAbetainfo, the WhatsApp features tracker, to discuss WhatsApp features. During the chat, Zuckerberg confirmed that WhatsApp will soon get the disappearing mode, view once, multi device support.

Mark Zuckerberg said that WhatsApp was the first global-scale messaging network to roll out end-to-end encryption but now the company is planning to roll out more disappearing messages features globally. It is important to note that WhatsApp already has the disappearing messages feature but Mark talks about unveiling the disappearing mode. Mark also confirmed launching the multi-device support as well as the view once feature. So let us have a look at what these features mean.

Multi-Device Support

WhatsApp is reported to be working on this feature for the longest time. The first time wabetainfo spotted this feature was a year ago, but it has still not been rolled out. The feature once rolled out would allow users to log in to the single account using up to four devices. Currently, we only log in to one account using our smartphone or the computer at the same time. But this feature would let you log in from your iPhone and iPad at the same time. Talking about launching the feature, Mark said that "it's been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we've solved this, and we are looking forward to getting it out soon."

Disappearing Mode

WhatsApp has already rolled out the disappearing message feature but now the company plans to roll out the disappearing mode. The disappearing message features remove a message after seven days if you have enabled it. But the disappearing mode feature will turn on disappearing messages in all the chat threads, so WhatsApp experience becomes ephemeral.

View Once

The view once feature is also similar to the disappearing message feature. If you turn it on, it will remove the message after the receiver has read it. The feature is similar to what we have already seen in Snapchat.

Flash Calls

Wabetainfo has reported that WhatsApp is now working on a feature called Flash Calls. "Using this automatic verification method, WhatsApp will call your phone number and then automatically end the call, verifying the last phone number in your phone's log is equal to the number that gives you the 6-digit code. This phone number is always different, so there is no way to trick this method, ensuring a safe experience.WhatsApp is now working on an introduction for the feature to explain why it needs the permission to make and manage calls and access to your phone's log," the report by wabetainfo report read. If WhatsApp rolls out this feature, you will no longer have to go through the traditional method of logging into your account using a six-digit pin.

When you activate the feature, WhatsApp will call on your phone number and then automatically end the call. WhatsApp will access your phone's call log only to confirm whether you have received the call. But this feature would not be available for iPhone users because Apple does not offer any public API to read the call history.