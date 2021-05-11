WhatsApp new privacy policy: These features won't work after May 15 if you don't accept it

Highlights The last date to accept WhatsApps new privacy policy is May 15.

Whatsapp has updated on its FAQ page that it will not delete the account of users who do not accept the new privacy policy.

WhatsApp will indeed stop sending messages, calls on your phone if you do not accept the privacy policy.

The last date to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy is May 15 and if you don't, you may lose out on important and some very basic WhatsApp features. The Facebook-owned messaging app made it clear that it would not delete the accounts of users who have not accepted the new privacy policy. What it plans to do instead is worse than losing access to your account. WhatsApp had first planned to roll out the new privacy policy on February 8 but after facing severe backlash, the Facebook-owned messaging app postponed the date.

Whatsapp has updated on its FAQ page that it will not delete the account of users who do not accept the new privacy policy. However, the company did mention that it will limit the functionality. Now, this is not as simple as it sounds, WhatsApp will indeed stop sending messages, calls on your phone if you do not accept the privacy policy and this is worse than losing your account. However, WhatsApp will not take away all the features at once, it will slowly and gradually deprive users of features if the policies are not accepted on May 15 after persistent reminders.

"For the last several weeks we've displayed a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update. After giving everyone time to review, we're continuing to remind those who haven't had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent," the WhatsApp FAQ page reads.

So here are some of the basic WhatsApp features you may lose if you do not accept the new privacy policy.

WhatsApp will not stop all the functions at once. It will send repeated reminders to users failing which the users will be barred from using some features. The first and foremost thing that the user will not be able to access is the WhatsApp chat list. That said, WhatsApp will still allow users to answer incoming phone and video calls. And if you have enabled the notifications, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call.

 This would go on for a few weeks but if you still do not accept the privacy policy, your app would become completely useless. WhatsApp has stated on its FAQ page that users will not be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone.

If you delete your account, your message history will be deleted, and you will be removed all of your WhatsApp groups and all your backup will be deleted too.