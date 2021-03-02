WhatsApp now lets you mute audio in videos but only on Android phones

Highlights WhatsApp is rolling out the new mute audio button for videos.

When you share a video to a contact or as Status, you can mute the audio.

This feature is available only to Android users for now.

WhatsApp is getting a small but useful feature. If you are an Android user, the WhatsApp app will now show you the mute button when you preview a video before sending it to contacts. This is the screen where WhatsApp offers you several editing tools and the sound mute button is one of them. Enabling the setting will strip the video of its audio, which means the recipients of the video will hear nothing in the video. This mute feature is available only on Android right now, so it is unclear when iPhone users of WhatsApp will get to see it.

On Twitter, WhatsApp announced the new mute audio feature saying, "for your eyes, not for your ears." The feature is being rolled out to the stable WhatsApp build in a graded manner, which is why some users may see it before the rest. For that, you need to ensure you are using the latest WhatsApp version on your phone. If not, you can go to the Google Play Store on your phone and update WhatsApp or you can download the APK file of the latest version and sideload it on your phone. The latter seems a little riskier, so it is advisable to visit authentic websites for APK file.

To use the feature, you need to go to the contact you want to send the video to or go to the Status screen and tap on Add to my status. Now, you can either tap the Camera icon or go to the gallery to choose the video. When you choose the video, WhatsApp opens a preview of the video along with editing tools. You can truncate the video, add emojis, sticker, and texts, and now mute the audio. The mute audio icon is placed below the progress bar for the video. Just tap to mute the audio and proceed to either send the video to a friend or a group or just upload it as your WhatsApp Status.

In one of many ways, WhatsApp is again trying to give users more options to customise the content they want to share. And perhaps this is the reason why most people do not want to leave WhatsApp despite the questionable privacy policy that is going to come into effect this May. WhatsApp said that it will stop users from accessing its services if they do not agree to the privacy policy, which, in a nutshell, focuses on the sharing of sensitive data such as contact information and device details, along with what content the user posts as Status with the parent company Facebook. The first attempt to make users accept privacy policy led to a massive exodus where users found Signal and Telegram more transparent and reliable to use than WhatsApp.