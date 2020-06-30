WhatsApp, PUBG and Zoom banned in India? Don't believe rumours

Highlights The apps that are banned by the government are TikTok, UC Browser, Club Factory, CamScanner, Shareit and others.

Ever since the ban on 59 Chinese apps was announced by the Indian government, reports claiming that WhatsApp and PUBG are also banned in India started doing the rounds. However, that's not true as the apps are still very much alive and kicking. The only apps that are banned by the government are TikTok, UC Browser, Club Factory, CamScanner, Shareit and others.

Some fake news peddlers had circulated messages claiming that WhatsApp is owned by a Chinese company and therefore it should be banned. There is absolutely no truth to it as WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook many years before the fake news business came into existence. WhatsApp might have some flaws that cannot be overlooked but it certainly has no connection with China in any which way. WhatsApp is available across all platforms and still the most preferred messaging app. Hence, it is wrong to believe everything that the WhatsApp forwards say because most of the time there is no truth to it.

Similarly, some people also claimed that Zoom was developed by a Chinese company and hence it should be banned too. But there is little truth to it too as the founder of the company Eric Yuan, who is of a Chinese origin but has a US citizenship and the company that owns the video conferencing app is also s US-based company. So here too, there is no connection with China, other than Yuan's roots. Having said that, Zoom has its own shares of problems. It was pulled up multiple times for its security issues and was even banned by companies like Google and some governments. However, It doesn't feature on the list of apps that were banned by the government. So don't believe on any message that tries to tell you that the Zoom app has been banned in the country.

People were quick to spot PUBG's connection with China as well. The popular game was developed by Bluehole game studio in South Korea but many years later a Chinese company Tencent struck a deal with the studio to sell it in China. So there is a bit of a mishmash in the ownership of PUBG and this could be one of the reasons why it didn't face the ire of the Indian government. So for now, you continue playing your favorite game as it is still alive and kicking on the Play Store but the day any security flaw is detected on the app, it will be taken down as the other apps. For now, don't rely on the WhatsApp forwards for your information, wait for official announcements to hit your TV screens.