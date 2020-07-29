WhatsApp reportedly working on a feature to let users mute their groups forever

Highlights WhatsApp will let users put their groups on mute forever.

The mute Always option was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version

WhatsApp will silent notifications from chats and groups until you actually change the settings to normal.

WhatsApp is working a new feature that would let users put their annoying WhatsApp groups on mute forever. Remember the last time you were added to a group you didn't want to be part of? Well, now WhatsApp will ease your woes and you wouldn't even have to exit the group for that. As per reports, the Facebook-owned messaging app is developing a new feature that replaces the option of muting a group for one year with "Always". Yes, you read that right, the messaging app will let you mute your groups forever.

As per WAbetainfo, the "mute always" option was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.197.3. In the screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker, you can see that there is no mute group for "one year" option, it has been replaced with the mute group "Always". This would mean that WhatsApp will silent notifications from chats and groups until you actually change the settings to normal. Earlier, WhatsApp had given the option to users to silence their WhatsApp group for a maximum of one year but things got back to normal as soon as the tenure got over.

This could be an important feature for people who are added to too many non-important groups, which they can neither leave nor delete. If they select the mute always option, they will never get notifications from the groups no matter what. However, users can access the group and check the chats but it will not be pestered with repeated and absolutely unwanted notifications throughout the day.

It is important to note that the Mute Always feature is not available to users now so don't go looking for it in your settings menu. As WAbetainfo reports, the feature is under development, and WhatsApp is testing all the possibilities and fixing all the issues without officially rolling it out for the users. The feature was spotted in the latest Android beta. Beta users can get the feature by simply updating their WhatsApp to the latest version on Play Store. However, if the option is not available on Play Store, you refresh it and then check on it after a few hours.

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of important features lately including the most anticipated multi-device support and advanced search mode.