WhatsApp restores old camera shortcut with latest Android beta update

Highlights WhatsApp has submitted the new version 2.20.194.11 to the Google Play Beta Program

With the latest update, the messaging app has also brought along multiple changes in the WhatsApp beta for Android.

Camera shortcut which went missing in the previous update is back in the latest Android beta update.

WhatsApp has submitted the new version 2.20.194.11 to the Google Play Beta Program. With the latest update, the messaging app has also brought along multiple changes in the WhatsApp beta for Android. The reports claim that the messaging app has restored the old camera shortcut in the chat share sheet and some major bugs have also been reported.

As per the latest report published by WaBetainfo, the Camera shortcut which went missing in the previous update is back in the latest Android beta update. With the 2.20.194.11 beta update, WhatsApp is restoring the old Camera shortcut in the chat share sheet. Some previous updates showed the Messenger Rooms shortcut in the chat share sheet and it also led to the removal of the Camera icon. This left some of the best users baffled as they wondered why the Camera icon was gone. The report claims that the camera icon has been enabled by default and people who have not received the camera icon yet should wait until Google rolls it out.

Some beta users had also expressed disappointment over the addition of Messenger Room shortcut to the chat share sheet. Users mistook the Messenger Room feature for a WhatsApp feature whereas in reality in will redirect users to the Messenger app. In short, it is just an integration of the Messenger Room into WhatsApp. It is important to note that the Messenger Room shortcut is only available for beta users and the feature has not been officially rolled out. So if you are trying hard to find the icon in your chat sheet, stop trying as you won't be able to see it until WhatsApp rolls it out for all users.

Another bug that was reported in the latest Android beta 2.20.194.11 version of WhatsApp was the inability to see who has read/received your messages in groups.

Reporting the issue on Twitter, WAbetainfo wrote, "Some users might experience an issue where it's not possible to see who has read/received your messages in groups, on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.194.10. Basically the activity "Message Info" might be empty for some users."

"The issue previously mentioned happens in broadcast lists and status updates as well, for some users on 2.20.194.10, " the report read.

For non-beta users, you can see who has read and received your message in a group as there is no option to disable the blue tick there. You can see whether a person has read or received your message in a group even if the person concerned has disabled blue ticks. However, with the latest beta update, this feature doesn't seem possible.