WhatsApp resumes services after facing global outage: Here is what happened

Highlights WhatsApp resumed services after suffering global outage

Users faced difficulty in sending and getting messages on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp went down in India around 1 am and services were restored around 3 am

WhatsApp went down for several users across the globe in the wee hours of Wednesday. Users thronged Twitter to report the issue they were facing with the messaging app. They said that they were facing difficulty in sending and receiving messages on the app for almost an hour. The app, however, is back in action.

"Earlier today, an internal update made to our WhatsApp servers caused some people to have trouble sending messages.We quickly resolved this issue for everyone and we apologize for any inconvenience," WhatsApp told the Verge in a statement.

As per downdetector, WhatsApp went down in India around 1 am and services were restored around 3 am. As per the report, around 72 percent of users faced the issue with WhatsApp, 24 percent of users had trouble sending or receiving messages while 3 percent of users had trouble logging in.

Over 1.5 billion users were not able to log in from their Android and iOS devices. Some users thought that the issue is with their network and restarted their phones several times but that didn't help as WhatsApp was indeed facing an internal issue.This also inspired countless memes on Twitter with over WhatsApp being one of the top trends on the micro-blogging app. Over 76,000 people had tweeted about WhatsApp facing outage on Twitter.

"WhatsApp is down even after uninstalling, reinstalling and rebooting my phone," a Twitter user wrote

Another user wrote, "I'm coming onto Twitter to confirm if Whatsapp is truly down #WhatsApp."

The report by downdetector states the users from Sri Lanka, Peru, London, New Delhi, New York, Brazi, Netherlands, Germany, Egypt, Colmbia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, Ireland, etc had reported WhatsApp's issue. As far as countries are concerned, the US, UK, and South America faced maximum issues as compared to the other countries.

However, this is isn't happening for the first time. Earlier in June, several users complained of not being able to see the last seen of their contacts and they also couldn't see whether their contacts are online or not. It was reported that the issue happened due to some changes made in the privacy settings of the app.

In April 2020,all the Facebook-owned platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook itself had suffered a global outage.