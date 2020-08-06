WhatsApp rolls out Advanced Search Mode for Android beta users

Highlights WhatsApp has rolled out the advanced search mode feature for the Android beta testers.

WhatsApp is also working on implementing the multi-device support.

WhatsApp has rolled out the advanced search mode with the latest Android beta version 2.20.197.7.

WhatsApp is working on a lot of features and traces of which were spotted recently. As per the latest reports, WhatsApp has rolled out the advanced search mode feature for the Android beta testers. It is one of the most anticipated features that the messaging app is reportedly working on. Along with this feature, WhatsApp is also working on implementing the multi-device support.

As per Wabeainfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the advanced search mode with the latest Android beta version 2.20.197.7. In order to test the new feature, the beta users will have to update their WhatsApp version to 2.20.197.7. The WhatsApp features a tracker that has revealed that the company is enabling the feature from the server-side for a few beta testers.

"WhatsApp is actually enabling, from server-side, the feature for a few beta testers. This type of activation is partial and very slow: this happens when a company decides to gradually enable a feature to see the effects of it when enabled (crashes? bugs?). In these situations it's better to enable the feature for a few users rather than everyone," the Wabetainfo report read.

The report further reveals that if the beta testers are using the compatible version of WhatsApp beta, they can likely receive the Advanced Search mode. For the unversed, the feature lets users search for images, videos, files, GIFs, audio, links, etc in the search bar that is provided on the app. For instance, if you are looking for a particular document that you might have sent to one of your contacts but don't remember the date, you can enter the details of the documents in the search bar and get it. For pictures, you might require some specific information. The feature is under development and once the testing phase is over WhatsApp might make it official.

Apart from the advanced search mode feature, WhatsApp is also working on multi-device support. The much-awaited feature lets users log in from four different devices using a single account. This means that you can use WhatsApp from your iPad, MacBook, and Apple iPhone at the same time without having to create separate accounts for all the devices. This feature is under-development and there has been not been any official word by the company about the same.