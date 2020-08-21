WhatsApp rolls out Advanced Search Mode with latest Android beta update

Highlights WhatsApp rolled out the Advanced Search Mode for its Android beta testers.

WhatsApp has been testing a lot of features to enhance the user experience. The Facebook-owned messaging app recently rolled out the Advanced Search Mode for its Android beta testers. The feature has been in the works for the longest time but WhatsApp wants to fix all the bugs before rolling it out officially for all users.

As per Wabetainfo, the Android beta users will have to WhatsApp version to 2.20.197.7+ on Play Store in order to use the Advanced search mode feature. The feature was earlier rolled out to iOS beta testers and some of the Android beta users. Some users had complained of not getting the feature even after updating their WhatsApp to the latest version. The new update was rolled out so that more and more beta testers on Android can use the feature.

"WhatsApp is finally rolling out, for certain beta testers, the Advanced Search Mode! Why certain beta testers? WhatsApp is actually enabling, from server-side, the feature for a few beta testers. This type of activation is partial and very slow: this happens when a company decides to gradually enable a feature to see the effects of it when enabled (crashes, bugs). In these situations it's better to enable the feature for a few users rather than everyone," the Wabetainfo report read.

So why is the feature so important? Well, as the name suggests the Advances Search Mode lets users search for images, videos, files, GIFs, audio, links, etc in the search bar that is provided on the app. For example, if you are looking for a particular video or a picture that you might have sent to one of your contacts but don't remember the date, you can enter the details of the picture in the search bar and get it. The feature is still being developed by the company and it is being rolled out for testers gradually, if you are a beta tester and have still not received the update, don't worry you might just get it in the next update.

Apart from the advanced search mode feature, WhatsApp has been long-speculated to be working on the multi-device support. As the name suggests, the new feature would let users log in to up to five devices using a single account. For instance, if you want to use WhatsApp on your iPhone and iPad similatanesuly, you can do so without logging out from one of the devices. Along with this, WhatsApp is also working on backing up the chat history. The feature is still under development and can only be accessed by beta testers, there has been no official world by the company about the same.