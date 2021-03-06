WhatsApp sends reminders to users to accept new privacy policy by May 15

Highlights WhatsApp is determined to roll out its new privacy policy on May 15.

WhatsApp is determined to roll out its new privacy policy on May 15. The messaging app has started sending new in-app notifications to users reminding them to accept the new terms of service and privacy policies. WhatsApp was in the eye of the storm for its new privacy policy that was supposed to be out on February 8. But WhatsApp delayed the launch owing to the confusion and misconception about the same amongst the users.

Many users migrated to other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal thinking that WhatsApp will share their private conversations with Facebook. But WhatsApp issued multiple clarifications saying that the chats are end-to-end encrypted and no one other than the receiver and sender has access to the chats, not even WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app took the help of various ways to educate people about the new privacy policy.

Now, WhatsApp has again started sending reminders to users to accept the new privacy policy by May 15 to continue using the services. Several users took to Twitter share screenshots of notifications that they have received from WhatsApp. "The terms and privacy policy go into effect on May 15. Please accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp after this date," the notification read.

WhatsApp has specifically mentioned in the notification that it is not changing the privacy of your personal conversations. The update would make it easier for businesses to chat using Facebook tools. The company says that the chats with these businesses are optional and that is labeled in the app. The messaging app has also reassured in the reminder that WhatsApp cannot read the private conversations of users because they are end-to-end encrypted. And they would remain that way even after the new update is rolled out.

However, before the official roll out WhatsApp wants to educate the users and fight misinformation regarding the new policies. It has come up with a new campaign to let people know what they mean when they say that the policies are going to change. "Today we're sharing updated plans for how we'll ask WhatsApp users to review our terms of service and privacy policy. We previously encountered a great deal of misinformation about this update and we continue to work hard to clear up any confusion," WhatsApp said in a blog. WhatsApp had earlier used Statues to let people know about the new privacy policy and what it means for the users.