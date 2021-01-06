WhatsApp testing multi-device support on web

Highlights WhatsApp has been rumored to be working on multi-device support for the longest time.

WhatsApp has been rumored to be working on multi-device support for the longest time. A new report has suggested that WhatsApp is testing the multi-device feature on the web. The feature will let users log into one WhatsApp account using multiple devices. However, the new development would let users log in to WhatsApp from different devices without needing an active internet connection.

'WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows using your WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time, without requiring an active Internet connection on the main device. Today, WhatsApp is working on the possibility to offer WhatsApp Web BETA to their users, so they can try the multi-device feature. Unfortunately, the feature isn't available yet, but we can offer a preview. When WhatsApp is ready to offer a public WhatsApp Web Beta, in WhatsApp Web/Desktop settings (on WhatsApp for Android), there will be a new option to join the beta," Wabetainfo read.

WAbetainfo has also shared a screenshot of how the feature is going to look once it is rolled out. The report states that WhatsApp will introduce a new option to link a device without needing an internet connection.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has updated the privacy policy and terms of service. The company informed users about the changes made in the privacy policy and terms of service. Some users had started getting the notification on late Tuesday morning but a lot of users were greeted with the WhatsApp notification first thing in the morning. The Facebook-owned messaging app started trending on Twitter soon after users reported getting the message about its changed policies.

"WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy," the notification that is sent to Android and iOS users by the company read. Some of the key updates would include how WhatsApp processes the user's data. "How businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and How we( WhatsApp) partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Products," the WhatsApp notification read.

WhatsApp also explained how much of the data is collected automatically by the messaging app. "We collect information about your activity on our Services, like service-related, diagnostic, and performance information. This includes information about your activity (including how you use our Services, your Services settings, how you interact with others using our Services (including when you interact with a business), and the time, frequency, and duration of your activities and interactions), log files, and diagnostic, crash, website, and performance logs and reports," WhatsApp wrote.