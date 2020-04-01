WhatsApp to bring in Expiring Messages feature, won't leave a trace, says report

Highlights WhatsApp is developing its latest version. It is likely to bring in Expiring Messages feature.

By enabling this feature, the messages will get deleted, both for the sender and the receiver without any trace.

Accessible to the group chats as well, the feature will display a small timer icon for the user to know till when the messages will be available.

After working on the "Delete For Everyone" feature, messaging-service WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature called "Expiring Messages" for its users. The feature was also called "Deleted" or "Disappearing" messages in the past.

Even though, the updated version 2.20.110 has been launched, beta users will not immediately have access to this feature, reported WaBetaInfo.

So, how are "Expiring messages" different from the "Delete For Everyone" feature? They won't leave a trace. That's right. When a user deletes a message in the current version, a "This message was deleted" message can be seen by the receiver. Sometimes, the receiver may even see it in the notifications.

The "Expiring Messages" will mainly differ in this aspect as there will be no trace left behind for the sender or the receiver after a message is deleted.

The feature can also be enabled in group chats. The tool, can however, only be accessed by group admins. It will then be at the discretion of the admin to keep the message for a limited amount of time. Be it an hour, a day, or a week. The admin will also be able to access who sends these expiring messages on the group.

Once this feature is enabled on any message, a small indicator representing the same will appear in the profile picture in the chats list. The indicator, a small timer like icon will also appear on the profile pictures of those people whose messages will "expire" after the set time period.

Apart from this feature, the update will also shorten the time allotted to statuses on WhatsApp. The time allotted will not be more than 15 seconds. This move mainly comes to reduce the server traffic and is temporary.

Another development broght in by WhatsApp is rolling out a feature wherein a WhatsApp user can access his account through multiple devices at the same time. WhatsApp users will be notified when a user switches his device. This feature is also under development. A workaround is already available to access this feature. A user can use WhatsApp Web from multiple devices but they must note that the internet connection on the primary device must be active at all times.