WhatsApp to enable voice, video calls on web and other upcoming features

WhatsApp Web is going get to a major upgrade. The messaging app is reportedly working to make voice and video calls possible on the web version of the app. Apart from that, WhatsApp is also working on an in-built support feature, vanish mode, view once and other features.

As per Wabetainfo, the WhatsApp web will soon get a video and voice call feature. The feature is currently under development and will be rolled out later in the future. "We have already announced that WhatsApp was working on Calls. Today we are happy to announce new details, provided from the WhatsApp Web 2.2043.7 update!WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta-stage," the report by Wabetainfo read.

Here's looking at some of the upcoming features of WhatsApp

WhatsApp bug report

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will make it easy for its users to file bug reports directly from the messaging app. The feature was spotted on the latest beta update and can only be accessed and used by the beta testers as of now. The messaging app is currently developing it and will make the feature public once they are done with testing.

Expiring Media or View Once

WhatsApp is long rumoured to be working on this Snapchat-like feature that would delete messages on its own. This feature or mode will delete media files such as images, videos, and GIFs sent to the recipient's when the recipient leaves the chat. This can also be called temporary messages. The feature was reported by Wabetainfo.

Forever Mute

The Wabetainfo has reported that WhatsApp has rolled out the Always Mute feature for the beta testers. The feature as the name suggests would let users mute a chat or group forever. Earlier, users had the option of silencing a group for one year but now in the new update, there will be no time limit.