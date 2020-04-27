WhatsApp to get Facebook's Messenger Room option soon: All you need to know

Highlights WhatsApp is working on adding the Messenger Room option in the chat share sheet.

The feature was spotted in Android beta version 2.20.139

Earlier, WhatsApp had extended the video call limit from four to eight.

Just a day ago, Facebook announced a new video calling tool-the the Messenger Room that would allow users as many as 50 participants to join the call. But now we hear that Facebook is planning to make the feature available for WhatsApp users as well by adding a shortcut of the tool to the messaging app. This will give the users, two video-calling options.

As per a WAbetainfo report, WhatsApp is working on adding the Messenger Room option in the chat share sheet. The shortcut to Room will also be added on the Calls tab. The feature was spotted in Android beta version 2.20.139

In the screenshots provided by WAbetainfo, It was seen that when users select the Room button on the share sheet, WhatsApp opens a pop-up window that explains the feature in detail. It says that a Room can only be created in Messenger and once the Room is created, the user can send the link to anyone even if they don't have WhatsApp or Messenger.

There is also a small disclaimer provided by WhatsApp right below the introductory message that reads, "Rooms are protected by Messenger's encryption and privacy control, but they aren't end-to-end encrypted."

The users can access the Room by tapping on the Calls button as well. So when you tap on the Calls button, you will see a Create a Room option before all the contacts. When you select that, WhatsApp will ask for your permission to open Messenger to create a Room. WAbetinfo says that the feature is still under development and it will be made available to users in the future.

Earlier, WhatsApp had extended the video call limit from four to eight. Until very recently, WhatsApp allowed only four people to participate in a group chat but now that limit has been increased to eight. For instance, if you have a group of four, your video call will start instantly when you select the tab button but if your group is more than four, WhatsApp will give up an option to add up to eight participants. However, you need to remember that if a number is not saved in your contacts, WhatsApp will not let you add that person to the group call.

This sudden emergence of video calling platforms will prove to be a threat to Zoom, which became the most sought after video calling app during the lockdown. A lot of security flaws were unearthed recently but despite that, the users surged from 200 million in March to 300 million.