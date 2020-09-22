WhatsApp to soon release multi-device support, expiring mediaand other features

Highlights WhatsApp could soon bring the two most-awaited features for its users.

The multi-device feature has reached the final stage of testing

Expiring Media or self-destructing messages has also been released for the beta testers.

WhatsApp could soon bring the two most-awaited features for its users. As per the latest reports, the multi-device support feature has reached the final stage of testing and it could soon be fit for a release whereas the other feature also called Expiring Media or self-destructing messages has also been released for the beta testers. Both the features are being developed and WhatsApp is yet to make an official announcement about these features.

The Wabetainfo reports that the multi-device support could release any moment as it has reached the final stages of testing. The feature allows users to log in to four devices at a time using a single account. "WhatsApp is developing the best feature ever: it will allow you to use the same WhatsApp account on 4 different devices at the same time. What is the advantage? You won't need an Internet connection on the main phone, so you can use WhatsApp Desktop when your phone is off, for example, or other devices.WhatsApp is actually planning a new modern UI for the desktop client, showing how the chat history is migrated from your device and that the process is end-to-end encrypted," the report read.

The WhatsApp features tracker notes that some of the key elements of the multi-device support are still not ready. So far only the important features like the possibility to sync the chat history, muting your chats, starring/delivering messages etc have been developed. After the final testing phase, WhatsApp might let the beta testers use the feature.

In the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, a multi-device toggle button can be seen which if you turn on, all the linked devices will be able to function with a connection with your phone. "When you turn on the toggle to enroll your WhatsApp account, and you create a new session, your devices will be in sync and any action taken from a device is automatically replicated on all your other devices," the report said.

Another important feature that was spotted in the latest Android beta update was the Expiring messages feature. The feature lets users set a time frame for their chats to exist and when a user sends an expiring image, video, and more, it automatically gets deleted if the sender leaves the chat. The features are under development and not available for all users.