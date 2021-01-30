WhatsApp two-step verification, face unlock and other security features to keep your account safe

WhatsApp has been questioned over its privacy policies several times but over the years it has rolled out many security features that can help you keep your account safe. It is known that WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted but besides that, there are features including two-step verification, face unlocks for linking device, disappearing message that can help users have complete control of their WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp is constantly adding more features to strengthen the security and privacy aspect of the app. But it is also important for users to keep updating their app in order to use all the new features and fixes. Users should update their WhatsApp whenever a new feature is announced. Apart from this, WhatsApp also gives the users the ability to report spam accounts from within the app. So here are some of the features that can help users keep their accounts safe and secure.

Two-step verification

In order to stop unknown people from accessing your WhatsApp account, users should enable the two-step verification. Enabling this adds an additional layer of protection by requiring your six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This helps prevent your WhatsApp account from being accessed in the event of your SIM card being stolen or your phone number compromised. Setting up two-step verification is simple. Just open WhatsApp > Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable. Upon enabling this feature, you can also optionally enter your email address. This email address will allow WhatsApp to send you a link via email to disable two-step verification in case you ever forget your six-digit PIN, and also to help safeguard your account.

Face and fingerprint unlock while linking device

WhatsApp announced a new face or fingering unlock feature while linking device. In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to the WhatsApp account, users will now be asked to use their face or fingerprint unlock on their phones, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link their device. WhatsApp has said that this will prohibit illegal logins to your WhatsApp account on the web. For instance, once the new feature is rolled out, your friend or colleague will not be able to link devices to your WhatsApp account without you. Whenever someone tries to log in without permission on the web version of the messaging app, a notice will pop up on your phone and you can unlink devices from your phone at any time without being physically present in front of your desktop.

Disappearing Messages

While some might consider this feature unimportant, this feature will remove your chat after seven days. There are conversations that you want to save forever but there are also conversations that do not need to exist beyond a certain point.

Group settings

This feature lets users control who adds them to a group. If you enable this feature, you can only be added to a group by people you know. To enable it, go to Settings in your app, then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: "Everyone," "My Contacts," or "My Contacts Except". "My Contacts" means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups and "My Contacts Except" provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group.

ALSO READ: | WhatsApp starts rolling out video and voice call feature on web