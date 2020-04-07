WhatsApp users can now verify fake news on web using Search Message feature

Highlights The search message on the web can be used on the latest versions of WhatsApp Web/ Desktop.

The website also stated that the feature is enabled on the latest WhatsApp for Android and iOS updates.

The messages that are frequently forwarded can only get verified.

WhatsApp was working on a feature that would allow users to verify forwarded messages on web as well. But now we hear that WhatsApp has rolled out the feature for some Android and iOS users. However, there is a catch, not all forwarded messages can be verified on the app, only the ones that are frequently forwarded will be verified.

As per WABetainfo, the search message on the web can be used on the latest versions of WhatsApp Web/ Desktop. The website also stated that the feature is enabled on the latest WhatsApp for Android and iOS updates.

WAbetainfo also shared a screenshot on Twitter of a chat in which the search icon appeared next to a messaged that was marked forwarded. A lot of Twitter users also admitted spotting the search icon next to the forwarded messages but there many who couldn't see the icon. To which, WABetainfo clarified that it will only work for the messages that are frequently forwarded.

(Image by WABetainfo)

There was however no confirmation when the feature would be officially rolled out for all the WhatsApp web users.

So how does it work?

Once the feature is fully implemented, a user can verify the forwarded message by selecting the search icon placed right beside the message. When you click on the search bar, it will ask you whether you want to search your message on Google or not. If you select yes, you will be taken to a page on the search engine which would confirm whether your message is true or false.

This feature by WhatsApp is long overdue since the messaging app is often used to spread misinformation or fake news. At a time when the entire world is battling Coronavirus, any sort of fake news or fake claims can cause mass hysteria.

Earlier, WhatsApp announced that it has pledged $1million to combat fake news or misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The amount will go to the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), as per HT.