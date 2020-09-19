WhatsApp users will soon be able to set different wallpapers for different chats

Highlights WhatsApp is reportedly planning to make a lot of changes to the wallpaper section

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to set different wallpapers for different chats

The feature is still under development and can only be accessed by the beta users.

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to make a lot of changes to the wallpaper section. The messaging app is rumored to come with customization tools that would allow users to set wallpapers according to their choice. As per the latest report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to set different wallpapers for different chats. The feature is still under development and can only be accessed by the beta users.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the new feature that would let users set different wallpapers in the 2.20.200.11 beta update available for Android. The WhatsApp features tracker has also shared the screenshot of how the feature will look once it is rolled out for the wider audience. The report states that the users will get the option of setting wallpapers in the wallpaper settings menu.

So when a user sets a new wallpaper, WhatsApp will ask whether the user wants to set the wallpaper for the current chat or for all the chats. Following the same pattern, a user can have different types of wallpapers for different users. If a user selects the wallpaper for all chats, then the wallpaper will be applied to all the chat windows but if the user selects only for this chat option, then the wallpaper will only be applied to the current chat in concern,

Wabetainfo reports that the feature is under development and it will be only available in the future. However, if you are a beta user, you can update your WhatsApp on your Android device get a glimpse of the upcoming feature. Apart from this, WhatsApp will also let users add doodles to a standard plain wallpaper and reduce the opacity of the wallpaper. You can choose whether you want your wallpaper to be prominent or subtle. However, if you don't want to make any changes to the wallpaper, you can also let the plain wallpaper remain. All these features are under development and WhatsApp has not made any announcement whether it would be rolled out for the audience or not.

WhatsApp is also working on a couple of other features including the vacation mode, auto-archive chats. The Vacation mode feature that WhatsApp seems to be working on for over a year now will allow users to mute notifications from archived chats