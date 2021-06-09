WhatsApp voice call arrives on JioPhone, other KaiOS-based feature phones

Highlights WhatsApp has rolled out an interesting update for all the JioPhone and other KaiOS-based feature phones.

WhatsApp has enabled WhatsApp VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) for KaiOS-enabled devices worldwide.

The update will be available to all smart feature phone users with the latest version of the app on KaiOS devices worldwide.

WhatsApp has rolled out an interesting update for all the JioPhone and other KaiOS-based feature phones. The feature phone users will now be able to make voice calls on WhatsApp as the company has enabled WhatsApp VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) for KaiOS-enabled devices worldwide. The update will be available to all smart feature phone users with the latest version of the app on KaiOS devices worldwide equipped with 512MB RAM. Needless to say, India has many feature phone users and this new update by WhatsApp will definitely benefit them.

The voice calling feature on KaiOS will also help people save money as the app will now allow voice calls over the Internet using Wi-Fi or mobile data. Meaning, users can save their voice recharge pack or recharge their numbers with a minimum amount. They can spend more money on recharging their internet packs as calls would be included in that.

Talking about the new feature, Matt Idema, COO of WhatsApp said, "People are relying on WhatsApp now more than ever to communicate and stay in touch with their loved ones. We want to support communities who are on lighter operating systems in many places around the world. Bringing WhatsApp voice calls to KaiOS-enabled devices helps us connect the world privately through a service that is simple, reliable and accessible to everyone - no matter what kind of mobile device they're using."

WhatsApp and KaiOS technologies have worked closely to the get the voice calling feature to feature phones to ensure that people with such phones have access to the technology needed to communicate in a simple and cost-effective way. KaiOS was launched way back in 2019 and it was only because of this operating system feature phone users have been able to use WhatsApp for texting, voice messaging and sharing media. The Facebook-owned company said in a statement that WhatsApp is now the top KaiOS non-system app with the highest monthly active users (MAU) worldwide.

Talking about the collaboration with WhatsApp, Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies said, "As demand for instant, effective communications has surged in the COVID-19 era, it is critical to ensure this transformation can also be reached to the emerging markets and those who are less digital savvy, at a faster speed and scale. Together with WhatsApp, we are taking another significant step towards the goal to make essential, useful services accessible for everyone, including underserved communities, seniors looking for simple devices and those using KaiOS devices as a companion phone. Now with the voice calling feature, users can easily place a call anytime anywhere in a cost-effective way."

It is important to note that WhatsApp VoIP is available on most of the new and existing KaiOS devices with 512MB RAM and the latest version of the app. So the users are required to first update the app. If you are buying a new device the VoIP feature will be included in the latest version of WhatsApp, which is pre-installed upon shipment.