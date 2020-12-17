WhatsApp web to get video and voice call feature soon

Highlights WhatsApp Web to soon get the video and voice call feature soon.

As per reports, the feature has been spotted in the desktop version of the app.

he feature has appeared many times in the past beta updates.

"WhatsApp is rolling out beta calls for specific users but unfortunately, being a beta feature, it's available for very few people. We hope you're luckly but, if it doesn't, don't worry: every day more users receive that activation and, at present, WhatsApp Desktop has a higher priority," the Wabetainfo read.

Earlier in October, WhatsApp features tracker WAbetainfo had shared a similar update. Wabetainfo had informed that WhatsApp is testing the voice and video calls feature on its web app.

"We have already announced that WhatsApp was working on Calls. Today we are happy to announce new details, provided from the WhatsApp Web 2.2043.7 update!WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta-stage," the report by Wabetainfo read.

Wabetainfo has also shared some of the screenshots of how the feature will work or look once it is implemented. It can be seen that when you receive a call on WhatsApp, a window will open up where you can decide what to do with the call. You can either accept it or decline it. However, when you make a call through WhatsApp web, the window will be a little different from what it was when you received the call. The window will be smaller and would include the status of the call. The WhatsApp features tracker also stated that the users will also be able to make group voice calls and video calls once the future is rolled out.

So WhatsApp's new group call feature can also double up as a professional video conferencing platform for smaller groups. It is far easier to connect and you would not even require any passwords to join a call.