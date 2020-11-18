WhatsApp will now allow users to mute their videos before sending

Highlights WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would let users mute their videos before sending.

The new feature that WhatsApp is reportedly working on has appeared on one of the beta updates.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature called Read Later.

WhatsApp announced a slew of features recently. The messaging app rolled out disappearing messages, Always Mute, WhatsApp Pay, and other features. As per the latest reports, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would let users mute their videos before sending them to their contacts or putting them up as statuses. Apart from that, WhatsApp has rolled out advanced wallpaper and disappearing messages feature more people using Android phones.

As per Wabertainfo, WhatsApp is now developing a mute video feature. The new feature that WhatsApp is reportedly working on has appeared on one of the beta updates. "After enabling Advanced Wallpaper features and Disappearing messages, WhatsApp is working on new features now. The next feature, available in a future update, will allow muting videos before sending to contact or your status updates," Wabetainfo read.

In the screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker, you can see the option of muting the video along with the trimming option.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature called Read Later. The features tracker notes that this feature is the replacement of the Archives Chats feature. "Read Later" is an improved version of "Archived Chats", that includes the Vacation Mode, to keep in your archive all archived chats, even when new messages arrive. But there is more: when a chat is in your "Read Later", you won't receive notifications from it," Wabetainfo said in its blog.

In the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp explains the feature in a bigger banner. "Archive is now Read later," the WhatsApp banner reads. As per the Facebook-owned messaging app, the feature helps in "reducing interruptions" only chats with new messages will stay there and you won't get any notifications.

WhatsApp is also adding an Edit button in the Read Later section. The edit button will help users in editing their archived settings. Users can "select Chats, you can select more chats at once to quickly unarchive them" and "edit Archive Settings, to change how archived chats work". Using the edit button, users can move chats to the read later section.

The features are currently under development and WhatsApp has not made any official announcement about them. It has appeared in the Android beta updates. It could be available to the users in the future if the company plans to roll out the future.