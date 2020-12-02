WhatsApp will now allow users to set separate wallpapers for normal and dark mode

Highlights WhatsApp on Tuesday announced a set of new features.

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced a set of new features. The messaging app rolled out custom chat wallpapers, a sticker search feature, more doodle wallpapers, and a feature to set separate wallpapers for normal and dark mode. This announcement comes days after WhatsApp made some of the features official including WhatsApp Pay, Disappearing Message, Always Mute.

WhatsApp had been long testing the customizable wallpaper feature. It had appeared a few times in some of the beta updates. However, now WhatsApp has officially announced improvements to Wallpapers, a search feature for Stickers, and a new animated sticker pack.

"We are starting to release some new updates to WhatsApp, including improvements to Wallpapers, the launch of a search feature for Stickers, and a new animated sticker pack. Wallpapers on WhatsApp are seeing four major updates - custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings," Whatsapp said in a statement.

Here is the list of all the features WhatsApp announced.

 One of the noticeable features that WhatsApp announced is the option to choose separate wallpapers for normal and dark mode. As per the new settings, the wallpaper will automatically transition as your phone device setting switches from light to dark mode. The messaging app made the dark mode official earlier this year.

 After many speculations, WhatsApp has finally made the Custom Chat wallpapers official now. This means that you can now set different wallpapers for different chats. By making your chats distinguishable, you will never text the wrong chat.

  WhatsApp also made changes to the default doodle wallpapers. The messaging app has now released the doodle wallpapers in different colors. So if you want to retain the default doodle wallpapers, you might as well get them in different colors now.

WhatsApp has added more wallpapers to its list. "We have selected new, diverse, and iconic images of nature and architecture from around the world, as well as eye-catching new designs. You can find them in the "Bright" and "Dark" albums," WhatsApp said in a statement.

 So now the users can conveniently search and find their stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories.

 WhatsApp in collaboration with the World Health Organisation has also released a dedicated sticker pack called "Together at home". The stickers are available as animated stickers. Together at Home has been one of the most popular sticker packs across WhatsApp, and will now be even more expressive and useful in its animated form." The "Together at Home" sticker pack is available within WhatsApp, including with text localized for 9 languages - Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish," WhatsApp said in a statement.