WhatsApp will now let users increase the speed of voice messages

WhatsApp has finally announced the much-awaited feature call Fast Playback for voice messages. The Facebook-owned messaging app was rumoured to be working on this feature for a long time. It had also appeared during beta tests in the past. Wabetainf, the features' tracker, had confirmed that WhatsApp will roll out the feature to control the speed of the voice messages that you get on the app. Voice messages seem to be a convenient mode of communication for people who do not like to type much or do not have the time to take calls. And now users can even alter the speed.

Commenting on the new feature, the company said in a new statement, "These days we need all the time-saving tips and tricks we can find. This is why voice messages on WhatsApp are a particularly useful tool for people short on time, who are multitasking, or who have friends and family in different time zones." Users will now be able to choose between the default 1x, to 1.5x speed, or 2x speed. This would not alter the pitch of someone's voice. Some people have the habit sending long voice messages and if you don't have time to listen to such long messages you can also change the speed. The would also not affect the clarity of the speed.

To get the new feature, you will have to update the app from either Google Play Store or App Store. Once you have updated the app, you will get the playback speed option, You can choose to increase the speed to 1.5x or 2x and then hit the play button to listen to the audio.

Apart from this, WhatsApp will soon launch the Disappearing Mode, View Once and Multi-Device support feature. WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had confirmed to Wabetainfo during a conversation. "We are about to start rolling out disappearing message in all of your threads so your WhatsApp experience basically becomes ephemeral, Zuckerberg said.

When Mark was asked about the much-awaited multi-device support, he said that "it's been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we've solved this and we are looking forward to getting it out soon."