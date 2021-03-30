WhatsApp will soon allow users to change colours in the app

Highlights WhatsApp has been reportedly working on a lot of new features.

WhatsApp's new update will let users change colours in the app.

Apart from that, WhatsApp is working on a dozen other features including the Chat Threads.

WhatsApp has been reportedly working on a lot of new features. The latest feature that WhatsApp was spotted testing would let the users change colours in the app. The new feature had appeared during one of the beta tests. Apart from that, WhatsApp is working on a dozen other features including the Chat Threads. If reports are to believed, the feature has been rolled out to selected users.

As per Wabbetainfo, WhatsApp will now let users change colours within the apps. Talking about the new update, the WhatsApp features tracker posted, "WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows users to change some colours in the app. The feature is under development and there are no further details at the time."

It can be concluded from the screenshots shared by Wabetainfo that the new feature would let users change colours in the chatbox. The text can be changed to flurocsent green. However, there is not much information about the feature right now. WhatsApp is yet to make the feature official.

Another feature that WhatsApp is working on is the chat threads. As per Wabetainfo, the new feature was rolled out to selected Android beta users. "WhatsApp is working on "Support Chat Threads": they will help you and WhatsApp to manage bug reports.Support Threads are verified end-to-end encrypted chats and they'll be closed after the issue is fixed.Availability: in a future iOS and Android update."

This feature would let users report their issues using the chatbox. you can see a "Contact Us" section under which there is a dialogue box where you can report your issues. At the bottom of the screen, you would find a prompt by WhatsApp that reads, "We will respond to you in a WhatsApp chat." Beside the prompt, there is a Send button. After typing your issue, you can click on the Send button to proceed. Once you proceed, you will be taken to a new chat window with WhatsApp support. There you chat about your issues in the app with WhatsApp. The messaging app will also respond to your query. However, the chat window will be closed once your issue is resolved. The chats are end-to-end encrypted so no third person can access your conversation with WhatsApp support.