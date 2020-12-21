WhatsApp will stop working on old phones from Jan 1, but your phone is probably fine

Highlights WhatsApp will not be available on devices that are not running iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems starting January 2021.

iPhones that do not run on iOS 9 will lose support for WhatsApp.

Android phones that do not have Android 4.0.3 will lose access to WhatsApp.

With 2020, WhatsApp support for some Android and iPhones will also come to an end. However, this is not a major concern for a lot of users because the phones that will lose support for WhatsApp are too old. Along with the manufacturing year of smartphones, this also has lots to do with the operating systems that some of the phones are using. As per reports, WhatsApp will not be available on devices that are not running iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems starting January 2021.

Now there are older phones whose software can still be updated but there are some phones that are longer compatible with the latest software updates including iOS 14 and Android 10. So in that case, the only option one is left with is to change the phone entirely. Considering WhatsApp is the most preferred mode of communication, most people will not be able to function without the app if it loses support for WhatsApp in 2021. Again, not all older phones will be affected.

As far as the iPhones are concerned, iPhones that do not run on iOS 9 will lose support for WhatsApp. This primarily include the iPhone 4, and all earlier models. However, if you have iPhones iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S, all you have to do to get WhatsApp is to update your software to iOS 9. All of the iPhones mentioned above are compatible with iOS 9. Out of all the iPhones, only the iPhone 6S, 6 Plus, and iPhone SE first generation can be updated to the latest iOS 14. But in order to let WhatsApp remain in your iPhone, you don't need to have the latest software but the compatible softwarewhich is the iOS 9. So as long as your iPhone has that or eligible for an update to iOS 9, you can enjoy WhatsApp in 2021.

Now coming to the Android phones that will no longer WhatsApp support in 2021. So the Android phones that do not have Android 4.0.3 will lose access to WhatsApp. The phones that are not eligible for an update will lose access whereas the compatible phones can be updated to the Android 4.0.3 to continue using WhatsApp. Some of the popular Android models that are no upgradable to Android 4.0.3 include HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, the Samsung Galaxy S2 among others. These smartphones probably are as old as Android itself and similarly there can be other models to. Moreover, the whole idea is to retain WhatsApp in your device either by changing the your phone or updating the phone if possible.

So in order to check whether your iPhone is running on the latest OS or not, you can go to settings and check it. For iPhone users, go to Settings > General > Information. There you can check the software details of your iPhone. Similarly, if you are an Android user, you can go to Settings > About Phone to find the software your phone is running on.