WhatsApp working on feature to unlink devices from account

WhatsApp has been long rumored to be working on the multi-device feature. The messaging app was reportedly testing the feature to unlink devices from WhatsApp in the latest beta updates. This suggests that the company is inching close towards the release of the multi-device support feature that would let users link four devices to a single WhatsApp account.

As per Wabteainfo, the new feature to unlike devices was spotted in the WhatsApp beta update 2.21.30.16. The report suggests that WhatsApp could be working on two different kinds of multi-device featuresone is for the web and the other is for mobiles. As we all know that as of now we can only log in from our computer and phone at the same time but WhatsApp is working on the possibility of letting users connect to WhatsApp web without their main phone.

"Multi-device with WhatsApp Web: you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet," the report said. The other multi-device feature that WhatsApp is working on the possibility to connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account. "Note that this limit might change in future and this type doesn't require an active Internet connection on the main phone as well," the report added.

Now a new Log Out option has also been spotted in the beta update. The Log Out option as the name suggests lets users unlink devices from the main account. This option would only come into play when WhatsApp rolls out the Multi-device support. But this definitely hints that the feature could be rolled out soon.

About the feature, the Wabetainfo read, " At the moment the Log out option replaces Delete account on linked devices but their plans might change, moving/copying the option in the previous Linked devices section. According to our tests, the feature works without issues on both WhatsApp Messenger and Business versions, and it will be obviously available on WhatsApp for Android too. We want to remember that multi-device completely changes your WhatsApp experience, so WhatsApp is really developing it carefully and there is no date available for the release."

Apart from multi-device support, WhatsApp is also working on features including mute video and voice and video calling support on the web. The features have been spotted in the previous beta updates and the company can roll out the features for the larger audience super soon.

