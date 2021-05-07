WhatsApp working on making sticker search easier and other features

Highlights WhatsApp is working on a set of new features to enhance the users' experience.

WhatsApp is working on a set of new features to enhance the users' experience. The latest feature that the messaging app is reportedly working on will allow users to search for stickers right from the chatbox. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working to sync devices more efficiently. The Facebook-owned messaging app had recently rolled out larger media preview for users that would allow them to view full images without tapping on it.

Whatsapp features tracker Wabetainfo first spotted the new sticker suggestions feature. As per Wabetainfo, once the feature gets rolled out, you can look for a sticker just by typing a word and if it matches any sticker, WhatsApp will show you a suggestion.

"WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows to quickly search for stickers. The feature will analyze the first word typed in the chat bar and, if it matches any sticker saved in your sticker library, a suggestion will be shown," the report says.

The screenshots show that the sticker icon will look different whenever the word matches the sticker and there is a suggestion. For instance, if you type the word sad, WhatsApp will quickly show you stickers that depict happy emotions under the chatbox. The report states that the third-party stickers that are created using the sticker maker are not compatible with this feature. The feature is currently under development, and it will be available in a future update on WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

Another feature that WhatsApp is working on will let users sync with linked devices seamlessly. It was earlier announced that WhatsApp is developing a chat history migration feature between iOS and Android. As per the report, once the chat history is migrated to another, devices will be in sync with each other. "This is needed when you do some chat actions, for example pinning a chat, starring a message, or any other background service related to multi-device functionalities. When WhatsApp, on your current device, is syncing with WhatsApp on another device (having the same WhatsApp account), a notification will be presented," the report said.

For instance, when you delete a chat on a device it would not be removed from the other device that is synced. Deleting a specific message for everyone will delete it on any linked device. The feature is currently under development and a more stable rollout will likely happen in the future.