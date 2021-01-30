WhatsApp worm malware is infecting contact list of users without their knowledge

Highlights Messages disguised as worm malware are being sent to users on WhatsApp.

Messages disguised as worm malware are being sent to users on WhatsApp. As per the latest findings of a security researcher, WhatsApp users are receiving texts that are infecting their contact lists. The malware is known as "Android Worm" enters users' phone as a message and then infects their contact list without them knowing anything about it. WhatsApp is often used by cybercriminals to send infected messages to users and get access to their sensitive information or disable their account completely.

Security researcher Lukas Stefanko had discovered the Android Warm is infecting users' contact lists without their knowledge. Stefanko shared a video explaining how the malware infects a device and wrote, "Android WhatsApp Worm? Malware spreads via victim's WhatsApp by automatically replying to any received WhatsApp message notification with a link to malicious Huawei Mobile app. The message is sent only once per hour to the same contact. It looks to be adware or subscription scam."

Stefanko explained that the malware that enters a phone through a message and then uploads adware onto your phone. It spreads by sending WhatsApp messages to a user's contact list without his knowledge. A report by The Sun revealed, that users would first get a message from a contact or an unknown number. The message would ask users to download a link to win a free smartphone. When you tap on the link, you will be given the impression that a Huawei Mobile application is being downloaded to your phone. To make the users believe that the message is not false, a fake Google Play Page will also be shown. However, once you click on the install button you will end up with the Android Worm in your phone.

Once the worm enters your phone, the malicious link will be further sent to some of your contacts once an hour. And if you do not check your phone after every frequent interval, you would not even get to know that a link has been sent to a contact.

"This malware could possibly distribute more dangerous threats since the message text and link to the malicious app are received from the attacker's server. It could simply distribute banking Trojans, ransomware, or spyware," the ESET blog read.

The only way to avoid such messages from infecting your device is by simply ignoring any links that you receive on WhatsApp. Even if you receive any such suspicious message from a known contact, please text him or her from a separate platform to confirm whether the message was sent by him or not. In case you want to download any app, only do it from the Google Play Store.

