WhatsApp's expiring media feature has got a new name

WhatsApp's upcoming expiring media feature will now be called View Once. The feature as the name suggests would disappear after the recipient leaves the chat. The messaging app is reportedly developing the feature and it would be released for the beta testers soon.

As per a report by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will make the expiring feature available for beta testers but it would be called View Once. The report claims that if you have sent a media by selecting the View Once option, the recipient would only be able to see it once. If the recipient leaves the chat, a new bubble will inform him that View once photo has expired.

The Wabetainfo said that WhatsApp has not announced a release date of the feature yet because the feature is still being developed.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on the multi-device feature that has reached the final phase of testing.The feature allows users to log in to four devices at a time using a single account. "WhatsApp is developing the best feature ever: it will allow you to use the same WhatsApp account on 4 different devices at the same time. What is the advantage? You won't need an Internet connection on the main phone, so you can use WhatsApp Desktop when your phone is off, for example, or other devices.WhatsApp is actually planning a new modern UI for the desktop client, showing how the chat history is migrated from your device and that the process is end-to-end encrypted," the report said.