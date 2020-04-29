WhatsApp's multi-device feature spotted in Android beta's latest update

Highlights WhatsApp is currently working on the 2.20.143 Android beta update and has added clues about the multi-device feature in the app.

The report further stated that all the devices will receive notifications for incoming messages, calls when the multi-device feature is officially rolled out.

So the multi-device feature is one of the most-awaited features that WhatsApp is working on

A month ago, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on a multi-device feature that would allow people to log in from different devices but now the traces of the feature has been found in the latest Android beta update. WhatsApp started working on the feature for over a year now and there is still no clarity about when the Facebook-owned company will release the feature.

As per WABetainfo, WhatsApp is currently working on the 2.20.143 Android beta update and has added clues about the multi-device feature in the app. As per the screenshots shared by WaBetainfo, a screen showing "Log in on a new device" appeared on Android beta. The screen flashes a message that reads, "Using mobile data may be slow and may use a large amount of your data plan." By the looks of it, the logging on a device is only possible if you are connected to WiFi as "it may use a large amount of your data plan".

The report states that this could be due to the transfer of large files. WhatsApp is asking people to connect to Wifi maybe because it wants to transfer something from the main device. It cannot be anything other than the chat history because there isn't anything else that needs to be transferred from your primary device to your secondary device while using WhatsApp.

The report further stated that all the devices will receive notifications for incoming messages, calls when the multi-device feature is officially rolled out. All the actions will be synced once the feature is made active.

So the multi-device feature is one of the most-awaited features that WhatsApp is working on. It will allow users to log in from different devices without having to create a separate account. For instance, if you are already using WhatsApp in your phone, you can simply enter your phone number and log in to WhatsApp in your iPad as well. You will not have to take any new connection or log out from one device to log in to another. Users can log into more than one device simultaneously. It has not been specified how many devices can you log in to at a time but when the feature is released officially, that would be made clear too.

Earlier, WAbetainfo reported that WhatsApp will send a notification to the users if their contacts add a new device or log in from a new device. The messaging app will change the encryption keys every time a user logs in from a new device.