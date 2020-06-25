WhatsApp's upcoming feature will provide a fun chatting experience

Highlights WhatsApp is testing Animates stickers for Android, iOS and might launch the feature soon.

WhatsApp is rolling out the feature to view animated stickers for some users

WhatsApp is also working on a Search message by date feature and redesigning new storage tools.

WhatsApp has been reportedly testing a lot of new features. Every day we get to hear about some or the other feature that the company is developing. It is now being reported that WhatsApp is testing Animates stickers for Android, iOS and might launch the feature soon. The company has always worked towards enhancing the user experience but this new feature would be fun to use.

As per a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the feature to view animated stickers for some users presumably the beta users. Once implemented, users will be able to send animated stickers to their contacts. The report says that some of the users who had received the feature can view, save, star, send, and forward the animated stickers. WhatsApp hasn't rolled out the feature for everyone so if you haven't received it yet, don't fret the messaging app will roll out the feature officially.

So if you are beta users, you can update your WhatsApp to the 2.20.194.7 Android beta and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta to view the animated stickers. However, if you don't find the updates even after updating your app, back up your chat history and reinstall the messaging app from Play Store or App Store. Even after reinstalling the app, if you don't find the animated stickers you can only wait for WhatsApp to roll out the feature for you.

WAbetainfo states that there are three ways to use the animated stickers feature. The first way to use the feature is, you can either just view the stickers and when you view it, you can also send and receive animated stickers. Users can also import animated stickers from third parties, the parties offer whole packs of animated stickers. The third-party animated sticker packs can be downloaded from the WhatsApp store once the feature is implemented fully.

As of now, the beta versions only support viewing of the stickers, which means that you can neither download it nor import it but once rolled out officially, users will be able to use the app in the above-mentioned ways.

WhatsApp currently allows users to send emoticons and GIFs and stickers to their contacts.

Apart from the animated sticker feature, WhatsApp is also working on a Search message by date feature and redesigning new storage tools. It is also working to add new colors to the dark theme.