Where to go for Covid vaccine? Map My India is telling users in its app

Highlights The governments website cowin.gov.in has integrated Map My India so users can conveniently find nearby covid vaccination centres.

Users can insert their current location or enter their address, pin code, or eLoc of interest to check nearby vaccination centres.

The second phase of the vaccination drive in India started on March 1, 2021.

The government of India's official vaccination registration website, cowin.gov.in has integrated with MapmyIndia, a platform that uses digital mapping and advanced location-based and IoT technologies. Map My India on Monday announced the launch of maps and nearby search features as part of its mobile application and official website, to help Indians find Coronavirus vaccination centres across the country. MapmyIndia's App which is powered by MapmyIndia Maps and API was the winner of the Aatma Nirbhar (self-reliant) App Challenge which was organised by the government six months ago to encourage indigenous apps.



Here is how you can find nearby Corona vaccination centres using MapMyIndia:

-- Download mapmyindia.com/move app or visit maps.mapmyindia.com or cowin.gov.in

-- In the search box, press current location or enter your address or place name or eLoc of

interest. eLoc is the 6-character digital address for any place across India, a precise pin code

representing the doorstep of any place (more information at mapmyindia.com/eloc)

-- Click search or vaccination centres. You will see the nearest vaccination centres to you or the

location of your interest. You can click on Get Directions to further get exact turn by turn directions and real-time navigation (based on live traffic congestion and road safety hazards) to that vaccine centre.

Rohan Verma, CEO, and amp, Executive Director, MapmyIndia in a statement said, "In the fight against COVID, each one of us has a role to play. Since the pandemic entered India,

MapmyIndia took upon the task of real-time geospatially mapping all corona-related places - testing, treatment, and isolation centres as well as containment zones. To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia's maps. Users can use the MapmyIndia App (mapmyindia.com/move) and Maps portal (maps.mapmyindia.com) to search and find nearby vaccine centres and get directions to them. They can also write reviews and report issues they face there - to help authorities get feedback and take corrective action, where required."

The second phase of the corona vaccination drive in India began on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shot at AIIMS, Delhi, and urged the eligible citizens to take the vaccine. The second phase focuses on people above the age of 60 years. People with comorbidities have a relaxed age norm of 45 years and above. The beneficiaries are required to produce a certificate signed by a registered doctor that clearly states the nature of the comorbidity.

Last month Aarogya Setu app was integrated with CoWIN app to give users the information on coronavirus vaccine in India. users can access information on CoWIN through the Aarogya Setu app. They can access it in the CoWIN section by opening the Aarogya Setu app. If you are eligible, then you can register yourself on CoWIN platform via the Aarogya Setu app or CoWIN website. There will be no new or separate mobile app for CoWIN. The platform will be accessible through the Aarogya Setu app or the dedicated website COWIN.gov.in.



