Why Poco M2 at Rs 8,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is a good buy

Highlights Poco M2 is up for sale during Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.

Poco M2 can be bought for Rs 8,999 during the sale.

Poco M2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The ongoing Big Billion Days on Flipkart has a wide range of offers and discounts on not only TVs and appliances but smartphones also. For fans of the platform's long-standing partners such as Poco, it means aggressive offers on some of the most popular Poco phones available right now.

Among these is also the Poco M2, which has now received an aggressive discount bringing its price below the Rs 9,000 mark. As a result of a Rs 1,500 discount, the phone is now available on the platform at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the base 64GB variant. This is because of a flat Rs 1500 discount if you're buying the phone using an SBI Credit or Debit card.

Why Poco M2 is a good buy?

At possibly less than Rs 9,000 with all discounts and offers applied, the Poco M2 stands out as a very aggressively priced phone which offers a lot in terms of features and performance. The device comes battling a lot of Realme and Redmi phones at this price, but it still looks like a good buy based on its specs.

This is because, on the outside, the Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inch display with support for Full HD resolution for watching movies and playing games, while under the hood, the phone hides a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage -- expandable to 512GB. This configuration should be good enough for even mid-tier gaming.

The device also gets a quad a camera set-up with a primary 13-megapixel lens, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, there is a 5000mAh battery that the company claims can help the phone go on for two days on a single charge. It can be charged using an 18W fast charger shipped with the phone.

Additionally, there's a dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band WiFi. The phone also comes with a two-tone pattern similar to Poco M2 Pro. It will also sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, corning gorilla glass 3, and will be available in three colours - pitch black, slate blue, brick red. There will also be a P2i coating to make it splash-proof. The phone will also come with MIUI 12-based Poco Launcher out of the box.