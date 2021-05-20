Wikipedia founder tells SSR fans not to spread lies, says Wiki works on facts and not Twitter campaigns

Highlights Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales on Twitter wrote, "Dear fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, Wikipedia is based on reliable sources, not Twitter campaigns."

Wales shared links to resources he called "reliable", which he said Wikipedia uses.

In one of the FAQs, Wikipedia notes that final determination of death does mean the investigation is over, especially in a case involving a celebrity.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's died by apparent suicide on June 14, 2021, in his Mumbai home. While the Mumbai Police and AIIMS ruled out murder, there was a huge public outcry from fans and family members to further investigate the actor's death. The Supreme Court in August last year ruled that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would conduct its own investigation. The CBI is yet to specify if Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a case of murder or suicide. The 34-year-old actor's death gave rise to many conspiracy theories with campaigns on social media, especially fans on Twitter demanding justice for the actor.



Wikipedia attributes Sushant Singh Rajput's death to "hanging by suicide," citing "reliable" sources. Many users on Twitter are not convinced with Wikipedia's description of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, calling it inconclusive and noting that the CBI investigation is still ongoing.



"Wikipedia Sushant was killed" trended on Twitter on Thursday, with the Twitterati demanding the website to remove the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput's death as suicide by hanging.



Following this, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales on Twitter wrote, "Dear fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, Wikipedia is based on reliable sources, not Twitter campaigns."

Dear fans of Sushant Singh Rajput,



Wikipedia is based on reliable sources, not twitter campaigns.https://t.co/S4D9wPyvHehttps://t.co/9jfOd5jpTu



Discuss with me here:https://t.co/YKexRFcv9A  Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) May 20, 2021



In reply to a Twitter user "who demanded to know the sources that brought him to this conclusion," Wales replied, "As always, the sources are linked in the article. Again, let me repeat: a twitter campaign is not the right way forward. Use the links that I provided to learn more and participate in a helpful way."



Wales has shared links to FAQs and articles that aim to answer the Twitterati's questions in his tweet.

An FAQ under the title Sushant Singh Rajput, addresses the question, "Why are you saying it's suicide? The investigation is ongoing!" Wikipedia here replies it is not allowed to cite primary sources that are investigation or government documents. However, the secondary sources, which are mainstream news outlets, reported that Mumbai's and the AIIMS' medical examiners determined it was suicide. It also notes that the final determination of death does mean the investigation is over, especially in a case involving a celebrity.



Another FAQ features the question, "This death is mysterious! Why aren't you calling it as such?" to which the website answers that the mechanism of death "asphyxia via hanging - is publicly known and not seriously disputed by any sensible party." It further notes that Wikipedia does not use words or terms that imply profoundness where there is only vagueness in Wikipedia's voice and must always be attributed.