Windows 10 still available to upgrade for free for Windows 7, 8.1 users

Highlights Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users can get Windows 10 free of cost.

Microsoft ended the upgrade programme in 2016 but it never went away officially.

Windows 7/8 users need to have genuine copies for upgrade.

Windows 10 was free for customers of Windows 7 or Windows 8 to download as Microsoft was bullish about the new operating system. This upgrade programme allowed several Windows 7 and Windows 8 users to get Windows 10 without paying anything extra retaining the same genuine license keys. The programme ended in 2016 but seems like it is still available to some users.

According to Windows Latest, users of Windows 7 and Windows 8 can upgrade to Windows 10 and get a genuine license without having to pay anything extra. This is good news for people who are stuck on older Windows versions, especially those running Windows 7. Microsoft officially announced the end of support for Windows 7 in January earlier this year. And while Windows 8 users may still have time, it will not be long before Microsoft pulls the plug on another one of its operating systems.

Microsoft's Windows 10 upgrade programme officially ended in 2016 but it might be just a marketing hoo-ha. A Reddit thread about the Windows 10 free upgrade posted a year back shows a comment from a user who claims to be a Microsoft employee who has been working before the launch of Windows 10. According to the user, "that whole "free" upgrade for a year was fully marketing fluff." Several other Redditors have also said they have been able to upgrade their Windows 7 or Windows 8 machines to run Windows 10. It is definitely very sly of Microsoft to have always given this facility but never say anything about it so that people buy Windows 10.

How to get Windows 10 on your Windows 7 or Windows 8 PC, laptop?

There is a simple method that you need to follow to get the latest Windows 10 update on your computer. But beforehand, you need to ensure that you are running a genuine copy of Windows 7 or Windows 8, meaning it has a license key. In case you are using a counterfeit version (which you should not), the free Windows 10 upgrade programme is not for you. Also, corporate licenses are not eligible.