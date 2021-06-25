Windows 11: Here are top 10 features that will excite computer users

Highlights Windows 11 comes with an all-new design and major upgrades over its predecessor, Windows 10.

Microsoft finally lifted the veil off its next-gen OS, Windows 11. The operating system was launched almost six years after Microsoft launched Windows 10 in 2015. In between, the Windows 10x was announced but was later cancelled. Windows 11 comes with an all-new design and major upgrades over its predecessor, Windows 10. Microsoft has simplified the design and user experience, it is now less cluttered and offers more space. Windows 11 is available as a free upgrade over Windows 10.

The Start menu has been placed at the center along with the search bar right next it to contrary to what we have seen in previous Windows OSes. The Start menu was previously placed in the left corner of the screen but now it has been centrally-placed for users to find stuff quickly. Microsoft has also rolled out the possibility create separate Desktops for work, gaming or school. So let us have a look at other interesting features that Windows 11.

 Windows 11 comes with an all-new design. It is modernized, clutter-free, clean and beautiful to look at. The Start menu at the centre would remind you a bit of Apple, but it is a huge departure from the traditional design. However, If users are not comfortable with a centrally-placed Start Menu, they can bring it back to the left by tapping on Settings.

 Considering the pandemic times, Microsoft has introduced Chat from Microsoft Teams integrated in the taskbar. This would let users connect through text, chat, voice or video with all of their personal contacts across Windows, Android or iOS.

 Microsoft says that Windows 11 is a treat for gamers. The new operating system is equipped with some of latest gaming technology to provide a seamless gaming experience. The Windows 11 has "DirectX 12 Ultimate, which can enable breathtaking, immersive graphics at high frame rates; DirectStorage for faster load times and more detailed game worlds; and Auto HDR for a wider, more vivid range of colours for a truly captivating visual experience. Nothing has changed in our commitment to hardware compatibility Windows 11 supports your favorite PC gaming accessories and peripherals. With Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate, gamers get access to over 100 high-quality PC games with new games added all the time, and it's still just as easy to find people to play with, no matter if they're playing on a PC or console," the Microsoft blog read.

 Windows 11 has also introduced Widgets, which is a personalised feed powered by AI. It is a curated window which can provide the latest news, weather updates, notifications and more to users.

 Just like Apple, Microsoft has now introduced a Microsoft Store on Windows 11, which can be used for downloading apps, watch content on streaming apps. The company says that it would make content apps, games, shows, movies  easier to search for and discover with curated stories. Microsoft Store will soon get third party apps including Visual Studio, Disney+, Adobe Creative Cloud, Zoom and Canva.

 Windows 11 is also getting Android apps. This is the first time Microsoft has integrated Android apps in Windows. Starting this year, users can discover Android apps in the Microsoft Store and download them through the Amazon Appstore.

 Windows 11 also gets a new touch keyboard that has integrated GIFs from Tenor. Users can also use features like voice typing.

 Microsoft is also adding support for multiple monitors that would make it easier for users to work on virtual desktops.

 Microsoft has introduced Snap layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops to provide to let users multitask. This helps users in organizing their windows and optimize their screen real estate so they can see what you need just the way you want in a layout that's visually clean.