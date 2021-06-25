Windows 11: When you can download, price, upgrade options, other key details you should know

Highlights Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft for PCs, laptops, and 2-in-1s.

Windows 11 brings a fresh design where the Start menu is at the centre of the taskbar.

Microsoft will make Windows 11 available as a free upgrade to Windows 10 users.

Windows 11 arrived as the next big operating system for PCs, laptops, and convertibles at Microsoft's event on Thursday. The next-generation Windows brings the Start menu to the centre of the taskbar, and this is just a part of the visual changes that Microsoft has introduced. Windows 11 comes around six years after Windows 10 was announced, and that is why the upgrades are significant. While the event yesterday was about the official announcement of Windows 11, many people have already tried Windows 11, at least once, thanks to the leaked ISO file.

The design overhaul on the new Windows 11 is very much similar to macOS, but that is where the similarities end. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Windows 11 is an open platform where everybody is allowed to do whatever they want with their apps. Nadella is talking about third-party payments solutions that will bolster developer's businesses on Windows 11. And the biggest attraction for them is no commission on purchases done through their payments solution -- something that Apple is categorically against and believes makes the platform prone to malware.

Windows 11 looks refreshing and will be available across laptops, PCs, and other devices as and when it becomes available. So when is that happening? When will you get Windows 11? How much will Windows 11 cost? How will you upgrade to Windows 11? We have got you covered.

Windows 11 rollout

Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will be available to download during the holiday season this year. The holiday season means sometime in November. The rollout will continue into 2022, so there is going to be enough time for people to upgrade the platform. In India, the Windows 11 rollout schedule is going to be the same.

Windows 11 price

Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade to Windows 10 customers. This means that if you run a genuine Windows 10 copy on your computer, you will be able to download Windows 11 without having to pay anything extra. However, for fresh installations, Windows 11 may cost you.

Windows 11 upgrade process

Once Windows 11 becomes available, you need to go to Settings on your PC or laptop that runs Windows 10. Now, navigate to Update & Security, followed by a click on Windows Update. Here, you have to Check for Updates by clicking on this button. If available, you will see the update that says Feature update to Windows 11. Click Download and install.

If you cannot wait for that long, you can be a part of the Windows Insider Program to get access to free beta versions of Windows 11. Remember, these versions are not going to be stable, so download and install them at your own risk. The first public beta of Windows 11 will be available in July.