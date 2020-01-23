Wireless charging on OnePlus? That may not happen this year but 50W wired charging is possible

Highlights New speculation suggests wireless charging for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus could end up offering a 50W wired charging system for the Pro model.

The OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus 8 could only end up getting the Warp Charge 30T system.

In a few weeks, OnePlus could be getting ready to unveil its OnePlus 8 series flagships and so far, we have a fair idea of what to expect from these phones. OnePlus has been proudly affirming that a 120Hz refresh rate display is going to make it to their flagship phone later in the year. Leaks and rumours have suggested high-resolution 64-megapixel cameras, 50W fast charging system and much more. However, what's unexpected is the availability of wireless charging, if which a rumour has started going around.

Popular tipster Max J. has suggested in one of his latest Twitter posts that the OnePlus 8 Pro could finally end up having a wireless charging system this year, which will make it the first OnePlus device to come with wireless charging. Max has even shared a concept image of the OnePlus 8 Pro placed on a wireless charging mat. However, this is just a speculation and there's no concrete evidence of this feature making it to a OnePlus phone this year.

OnePlus has had a firm stand against inducting wireless charging in its phones throughout its history. The company's CEO Pete Lau has told several times that OnePlus doesn't feel the need for introducing wireless charging as the technology is much slower than what it's Dash Charge and Warp Charge systems have been offering. The fastest charging system that OnePlus offers now is its Warp Charge 30T on the OnePlus 7T Pro that fills up the battery in an hour.

While wireless charging is off the list for OnePlus, the company is rumoured to upgrade its fast charging system once again this year. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will end up inheriting the 50W Super VOOC fast charging system from Oppo this year. With a 4500mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 Pro could finish a full top-up in almost half an hour. The other two variants of the OnePlus 8 series are likely to remain on the Warp Charge 30T system.

This year, OnePlus is rumoured to come up with three models of the OnePlus 8 series. There will be a regular OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro similar to last year but a new OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to expand the lineup. Rumours suggest OnePlus relying on a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset and most specifications borrowed from the OnePlus 7T to make the OnePlus 8 Lite a sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone.