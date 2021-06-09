With iOS 15, Apple updates the Move to iOS app to lure Android users to iPhones

Highlights Move to iOS is Apple's data transfer app for Android users.

The app will now be updated to support more data types, including files and folders and accessibility settings.

It will also have a QR code to redirect Android users to its Google Play download link easily.

Transferring your phone data from an Android device to an iPhone in its entirety is quite a tedious task. Apple is now attempting to make it easier, with a new update for its Move to iOS app, the first in over five years of its existence.

Move to iOS is an Android app by Apple Inc that enables Android users to transfer their phone's content to an iPhone. Much like other apps of its kind, Move to iOS works using a private Wi-Fi network between the devices.

Apple is now introducing an update to the app to include a wider range of content that can be transferred between the phones through its use. The update will come as part of iOS 15, due to arrive on iPhones this fall.

To date, Move to iOS enables Android users to transfer their phone data, including contacts, messages, media files, calendars, wallpapers and more, to iPhones. The iOS 15 update will also allow the import of photo albums, files, folders, and the Accessibility settings preferred by the user.

A report by MacRumors explains that the new options for the data transfer will be available to users while setting up a new iPhone running iOS 15. For this, an updated version of the Move to iOS app might also be required, which is not available as of now. Thus, the feature will likely roll out with the public release of iOS 15 later this year.

Once out, it will enable Android users to make a switch to iOS more conveniently while keeping their preferred settings intact on their new phones. This would, in turn, allow a personalised experience to the user right from the start. It can easily be assumed that Apple is now focusing on bringing more Android users on board the iPhone bandwagon with the app's new features.

In addition to the updates within the app, Apple is also introducing a QR code for the app that Android users can easily scan. Users will then be directed to the download link for the app in the Google Play Store through the QR code.

