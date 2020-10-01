With update to iOS 14.2, Apple to bring more emojis

After making the iOS 14.0.1 official, Apple is now testing iOS 14.2. The company has released the beta version for the testers and it is likely to come with a lot of new emojis.

As per emojipedia, Apple will get a host of new emojis in the next iOS update. The emojis were spotted in the beta version of iOS 14.2. This means that the emojis could be released for a wider audience in the coming weeks. Some of the emojis that were spotted are transgender, new sea animals like seal, needle and thread, skating shoes, and more

Apple has included emojis of a man in wearing a veil and a woman in Tuxedo, making it more gender-neutral. Another set of emojis shows a man, woman, a girl feeding milk to a baby, highlighting the gender roles. The new set of emojis will also see some prominent insects such as a cockroach, which is extremely well-articulated, a fly.

Apart from the iPhone users, the MacBook users will also get to experience the new set of emojis. However, these emojis were spotted in the beta update of the iOS, and Apple can also change or replace them in the final release.