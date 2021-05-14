Woman falls for Bitcoin scam that claimed to double her money, loses her savings

Highlights A British woman, who is also an investor in cryptocurrency, lost her savings worth £9 000

The scammers had used the branding of BBC News which fooled the woman.

In the hope to double her money, Bushnell, who works as a teacher in Brighton, paid £9,000 to the online scammers

Bitcoin has become a thing ever since Elon Musk has extended its support to cryptocurrency. The value of digital currencies like Dogecoin and Bitcoin go up and down based on Musk's tweets. But some online scammers are misusing the popularity of Musk and using his name to con people. A British woman, who is also an investor in cryptocurrency, lost her savings worth £9 000 (Rs 9,00,000 approximately).

As per a BBC report, a woman named Julie Bushnell fell for a Bitcoin fraud and lost her savings. The woman has told the news publication that she saw a story on a fake BBC website that claimed that Musk would pay back double the amount of any Bitcoin deposit. The scammers had used the branding of BBC News which fooled the woman. The website carried a story with a headline that read, "Tesla buys $1.5 billion bitcoin, plans to give away $750M of it."

In the hope to double her money, Bushnell, who works as a teacher in Brighton, paid £9,000 to the online scammers which she had saved for her new home. Soon after making the deposit, she waited for the payment to arrive but when she did not receive anything in return of her £9,000, she realised that she has been conned.

"It has affected me massively. I wish I could have that time back - go in a time machine and not make those couple of clicks. They have robbed me of my dignity, self-respect, self-worth and strength. They have sucked all the goodness of life out of me," Bushnell told BBC. She also expressed that she is ashamed of falling for a Bitcoin fraud despite being an investor in cryptocurrency. Now with her money gone, Bushnell wants to raise awareness about the fake giveaway gang so other people don't fall for it.

The fake BBC site which conned the women is still up and running. The news publication has said that it has taken action to have the site closed down. "We urge people to check the veracity of websites and not to supply any personal information," BBC said.

Giveaway scams are not something unheard of. As per research conducted by crypto-community Whale Alert, the giveaway gangs have made more than $18m worldwide in the first three months of 2021 after conning over 5600 people. In 2020, the number of people who were conned was 10,500.