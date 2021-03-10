Woman finds boyfriend cheating on her after Fitbit watch sends calorie spike alert, her TikTok goes viral

Highlights Nadia Essex got to know about her cheating boyfriend through her Fitbit smartwatch.

Nadia, a relationship expert who stars on the UK's Celebs Go Dating, posted her story on her TikTok account

She thought of making him breakfast but just then she got a notification on her Fitbit.

We have heard many heroic tales of smartwatches saving the lives of people by reporting irregular heartbeats. But little did we know that smartwatches can also help people know when they are being cheated on. UK's Nadia Essex got to know about her cheating boyfriend through her Fitbit smartwatch. Now before you assume that Fitbit has launched a new feature to detect people who are cheating on their partners, read on to know the complete story.

Nadia, a relationship expert who stars on the UK's Celebs Go Dating, posted her story on her TikTok account in response to a question that read 'the moment you knew your relationship was over. In the video, Nadia said that her ex-boyfriend had come home after a night out. She thought of making him breakfast but just then she got a notification on her Fitbit. She and her boyfriend had synced their Fitbit watches.

"I got a notification on my FitBit ... the FitBit that we had synched together ... that between 2 o'clock and 3 o'clock in the morning, yesterday morning, he had burned over 500 calories," she says in the video.

She quickly realized that she and her boyfriend were not together between 2 and 3'o clock when he had burned over 500 calories. Soon after realizing what could have possibly happened, Nadia said that she "shoved that breakfast where the sun doesn't shine darling."

The video has gone viral on TikTok has been viewed over 423K times. Some of the users who watched her video suggested that her boyfriend could be dancing at a club. However, Nadia clarified it wasn't what they were thinking. "He wishes that was what it was," she wrote in the comments section.

However, this is not the first time Fitbit has unmasked a cheating partner. The company seems to be a pro at it. Back in 2019, Fox News reporter Jane Slater revealed that she discovered she was being cheated on by her partner, thanks to the Fitbit smartwatch. His physical activities spiked on his Fitbit smartwatch and Jane got notified about it.

"An ex-boyfriend once got me a Fitbit for Christmas. I loved it. We synched up, motivated each other... Didn't hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4 a.m. and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app," she had posted on Twitter.