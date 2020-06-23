WWDC 2020: Apple rings in post-coronavirus life with three new features

Highlights Apple has introduced many features that address the life after the pandemic.

The iOS 14 has new Memojis that can be customised to wear face masks.

The watchOS 7 has handwash detection as well for users.

Apple's worldwide developer's conference held Monday was focused on the operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac among others. But there was another focus point for Apple this time -- the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives globally. As we are still fighting the pandemic, Apple is improvising its operating systems to help us be more aware, take extra precautions, and even celebrate what is considered the new normal for the global population. As such, the Cupertino has implemented new features to the iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS that are a reminder of what we should be doing to stay safe.

Here are three such features that Apple has built to show inclusion of the latest necessity for people:

The iOS 14, which is now available as a developer beta, comes with new Memoji options. In addition to new Memoji styles, such as a hug, there is a new option for face coverings. Memojis can now be customised to wear a face mask, reminding you that a face mask is necessary to wear when stepping outside. The face mask element can be customised and is available for all skin tones in iOS 14. Apple is stressing the fact that face masks have been normalised in our daily lives ever since it was deemed suitable as per WHO recommendations. The governments in many states and most businesses have made it mandatory for people to wear masks when in public.

The next big feature is meant for Apple Watch users. With the watchOS 7, the Apple Watch users will be assisted in washing hands properly. There is handwash detection in watchOS 7, which will use the hand movements and the sound of running water to gauge the user is washing hands. As soon as it is detected, a timer will appear on screen to tell you how long you should wash your hands to comply with the guidelines laid down by WHO and other local medical authorities. The numbers in the timer have the bubble effect to them. After the user is done washing the hands in accordance with the timer, an alarm rings and the Apple Watch vibrates.

Apple's third such feature belongs to those rants against it, referring to how the company borrows heavily from the Android ecosystem. But, again, it is meant for a far greater purpose and comes as a timely addition to the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Apple has introduced App Clips in a radical change for both the operating systems. The App Clips is essentially a small extension of an app that does not need to be installed or launched but key functions of it can work. It uses NFC-based visual codes, which means there is no need to touch the object or the place, ensuring safety at all physical locations. The idea here is to let users do certain tasks with just a small NFC-enabled tag without having to download the entire app.