WWDC 2021: FaceTime coming to Android and adds new video, music sharing features, set to take on Zoom

Highlights FaceTime is coming to Android devices.

The video calling service was so far limited to iOS and Mac devices.

iOS users can share a link to a FaceTime call with users on Windows as well as Android.

WWDC 2021 kicked off with a massive announcement about Apple's FaceTime app, one of the biggest apps that was iOS exclusive so far. But, the company is bringing FaceTime to Android and Windows through the web. This also means that FaceTime is all set to take on the likes of Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet alternatives.

During the keynote, the company confirmed that iOS users would be able to share a link to a FaceTime meeting with users with non-Apple devices. This is a massive change considering the popular video calling app was so far limited to iOS and Mac devices since the start.

Interestingly, Apple has added tons of new features to FaceTime, like the schedule call option, which takes on Zoom. This means that iOS 15 will allow you to schedule a FaceTime video or audio call with a bunch of friends, regardless of what device they are on.

Other features announced for FaceTime include the all-new SharePlay, which will let you watch a movie or listen to a song or see gameplay in sync with your friends. During the keynote, Apple showed that people could play songs, videos, and more on the screen where all friends will see the same content on the screen while being on a FaceTime call. The feature will use picture-in-picture to show other participants while you are busy sharing your screen.

We can expect the all-new FaceTime features to be available with iOS 15, which should start rolling out this fall.